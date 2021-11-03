The FDA has issued an extension of the Emergency Use Authorization allowing the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in individuals 5 years of age and older.

The La Porte County Health Department will be offering the Pfizer pediatric vaccine starting on Friday, Nov. 5 at our COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic located at 1007 Lincolnway in La Porte. Clinic hours are Monday, Wednesday, Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. No appointment is needed; however, you can schedule one at www.ourshot.in.gov.

As more sites are identified, information and locations will be provided. You can also visit www.ourshot.in.gov to locate additional vaccine sites throughout Indiana.