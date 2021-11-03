LaPorte County Commissioner Sheila Matias showcased another local company in a new business series on Wednesday called LaPorte County Works!, which focuses on high-impact local manufacturers who are flourishing and growing in LaPorte County.

“The pandemic made the last few years tough on everyone and so it’s more important than ever to focus on what’s good about our county-good jobs, good wages, and good futures right here. “LaPorte County WORKS! is a way of honoring the many businesses who call LaPorte County home. We highlight local businesses and industries so citizens of all ages and skill sets know they can find a job, grow their careers and earn a good living right here in LaPorte County. These companies are supporting family-wage jobs right here in our communities. I hope that by highlighting local companies’ products, services, and opportunities, people will learn more about these jobs and good career opportunities very close to home; these companies are part of what makes our county a great place to work, live and raise our families. We want to make sure that LaPorte County residents who are looking for a new career, a better job or a better opportunity can look no further than the many great employers right here in beautiful LaPorte County, Indiana.” stated Commissioner Matias.

Commissioner Sheila Matias has been using her time under Commissioner Comments at commission meetings for this business report so that our citizens know they can not only “Shop Local” but also “Work Local!” At the Oct. 20 commission meeting, for example, Commissioner Matias presented Sims Meat Processing Inc., a growing family-owned company founded in 2008 that specializes in custom meat processing; they are currently hiring. This week at the November 3 meeting, Matias highlighted OTECH Corporation, a local leader in thermoplastic compounding.

To view more information, visit www.laportecounty.in.gov and click on the moving news ticker at the top of the page.