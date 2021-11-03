One person is dead after a crash in Walkerton.

Monday at approximately 5:10 p.m., law enforcement responded to a fatal crash that occurred on S.R. 23 near Walkerton.

The driver of a Ford Crown Victoria, identified as 33-year-old Misty S. Chaney-Courtney, of South Bend, was northbound on S.R. 23 near Walnut Road. The driver of a Chevrolet Malibu, identified as 18-year-old Edward L. Truty, of Knox, was southbound and collided with the Ford. Truty was transported to Memorial Hospital via ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Chaney-Courtney was airlifted to Memorial Hospital where she later died.

Two passengers in Chaney-Courtney’s vehicle were not injured.

The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) was activated, per protocol, and is handling the ongoing investigation.