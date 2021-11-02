The Michigan City Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying two subjects. MCPD says if anyone is able to identify the subject, please notify Captain Kevin Urbanczyk at (219) 874-3221 Ext. 1042 or at kurbanczyk@emichigancity.com.

MCPD also is reminding the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.