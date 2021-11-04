The A.K. Smith Career Center’s welding program in Michigan City recently received a donation from a local company.

The company, Roeslein & Associates, donated 50 hoods, 50 pairs of gloves and 50 jackets.

Alex Strelinski, Operations Manager for Roesleing & Associates says Roeslein & Associates, which is relatively new to the area, wanted to give back to the community, and he could think of no better way than to support A.K. Smith as they teach students in the trades. Roeslein & Associates specializes in conveyor systems for the aluminum and steel manufacturing industry, and Strelinski said he hopes to offer tours to A.K. Smith Career Center students in the future.