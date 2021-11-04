The Michigan City Tree Board has 24 one-inch diameter, 5-foot to 7-foot-tall trees of various species, available for planting in the tree lawn in front of city residences. Tree board members will deliver and plant the trees. Homeowners may assist and must pledge to water and care for the trees as they grow.

Those interested may email Laura Henderson at lhendeliz@yahoo.com . Emails must state Tree Request in the subject line and provide the homeowner’s name, address, phone number, precise description of where the tree will be planted (which must be in the tree lawn -between the sidewalk and street) and preference of tree species, ranked first to third from the following list: Sweet Gum, Serviceberry, American Hornbeam, Hackberry, Kentucky Coffee, Ironwood, Swamp White Oak, and Shingle Oak.

Qualifying recipients will be selected on a first come basis. Trees will be planted by Dec. 31.

The trees are available pursuant to a grant received by the Michigan City Tree Board, whose seven members are dedicated to planting and protecting trees in the city community.