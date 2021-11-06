The Indiana State Police has partnered again with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the 2022 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25th as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this cause. The National Missing Children’s Poster Contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.

The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, and the state manager will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.

There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit.

Only one poster per student is allowed for submission.

Students who submit posters must be in the 5th grade.

Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” This phrase MUST appear somewhere on the poster.

To learn more about the National Missing Children’s Day Poster contest visit: https://www.ojjdp.gov/missingchildrensday/