The DNR recently stocked 80,896 Coho salmon in northern Indiana’s Lake Michigan tributaries.

Bodine State Fish Hatchery released 29,457 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring approximately 7.2 inches into Trail Creek.

Mixsawbah State Fish Hatchery released an additional 51,439 Coho salmon fingerlings measuring approximately 6.6 inches into the East Branch of the Little Calumet River.

The DNR says Coho salmon stocked this fall will stay in the streams until next spring, when they will migrate to Lake Michigan. They will spend one to two years there feeding and maturing until they return to the streams where they were stocked for spawning.

The DNR stated that“anglers should take care when fishing these areas. These fingerlings are currently under the legal size limit and are sensitive to being caught. If you are catching undersize Coho, consider moving to a different area of the stream or try switching your method of fishing. These new fish are crucial to the continued existence of the northwest Indiana trout and salmon fishery.”