The sights and sounds of Christmas will be in the air at the upcoming “A Very Merry Christmas Market” on Saturday, November 20 from 10AM to 4PM at the Visit Michigan City LaPorte Tourism Bureau. Christmas music and refreshments will be offered while browsing among the unique gifts created by artists from the Michigan City Art League and Land of Lakes Art Alliance. There will be a variety of items perfect for gift giving, including ornaments, jewelry, clothing, artwork and much more. Some gifts can be personalized upon request. Some artists may also take commissions for custom artwork. This will be a one-of-a-kind gift market where you can find the perfect gift for someone, or yourself. For more information call Dale Cooper at 219.872.5055 Ext. 317. The Visitor Center is located at 4073 S Franklin Street, Michigan City.