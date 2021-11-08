Ashley Dickinson, chief executive officer for Northwest Health, has named Keith Nichols chief executive of Northwest Health – La Porte effective today. Nichols will provide operational leadership for Northwest Health – La Porte and will also be involved in operations at Northwest Health –

Starke in Knox, Indiana.

Nichols comes to La Porte County from Prescott Arizona where he served as the chief operating officer for Dignity Health, Yavapai Regional Medical Center and was responsible for two acute care hospitals and multiple outpatient care sites. Dickinson shared, “I’m pleased to name Keith as the CEO for Northwest Health – La Porte. I look forward to his leadership and his assistance in implementing Northwest Health initiatives.”

Nichols earned a Bachelor’s degree in Occupational Safety and Health from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant, Oklahoma, and a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington.

In additional to his leadership duties at YRMC, Nichols served as Secretary on the Board of Directors for the Prescott Chamber of Commerce. He is a member of the American College of Health Care Executives.