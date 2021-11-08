Wednesday, 11/17/21

TURKEY & CASH BINGO at American Legion Post #21, 107 N. Flynn Road (Hwy 421) in Westville. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the games begin at 6 p.m.. The $20 entry includes cards for all the regular games; special games sold separately. There will be a mix of regular games with turkey and cash prizes. There is an 80% payout on all regular games. PROGRESSIVE JACKPOT for coverall game. COOKIES and other SPECIAL GAMES to win!. Food, snacks, and drinks are available, no outside food or drinks please. This is a SMOKE FREE HALL. Players must be 18 yrs or older to play. Contact 785-2923 with questions. Come have some fun and win a Thanksgiving turkey with friends at BINGO!