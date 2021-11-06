The Indiana Department of Labor has released the state’s results from the 2020 Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses(SOII) report on its website. According to the Indiana Department of Labor, in 2020, Indiana’s rate of nonfatal workplace injuries and illnesses maintained a historic low of 3.1 per 100 full-time workers. In 2019 there were 3.3 injuries or illnesses per 100 full-time workers, the 2019 nonfatal injury and illness rate for Indiana at the time was tied with the 2018 rate as the lowest rate of nonfatal injuries and illnesses in the state’s history

From an all-time high of 11.3 nonfatal injuries and illnesses per 100 full-time workers in 1994, Indiana’s nonfatal injury and illness rate has decreased by 72.57% in the last 25 years. Each year, the Indiana Department of Labor’s Quality, Metrics and Statistics (QMS) division administers the annual Survey of Occupational Injuries and Illnesses (SOII) on behalf of the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). This survey is conducted by federal and state programs nationwide to estimate the number of nonfatal occupational injuries and illnesses that occur in the United States each year. Indiana conducts the survey from a sample of over 5,000 employers prepared by the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the Indiana Department of Labor the employers selected represent nearly all Hoosier industries and all sizes of establishments.

The full report can be found on the Department of Labor’s website.