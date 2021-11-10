HealthLinc has started providing COVID-19 vaccinations to children ages 5-11. Earlier this month, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) granted approval of the Pfizer pediatric COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine is one-third of the dose given to adolescents, teens and adults and is given in a two-dose series, three weeks apart.
Over six million children in the United States have tested positive for coronavirus, 20,000 have been hospitalized and 500 have died, according to the most recent data from American Academy of Pediatrics.
“This is a big step in our efforts to stop COVID-19,” states Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “Too many of our children have contracted the virus and we now have a safe way to protect them. This is really important as winter approaches and kids will be spending more time indoors.”
COVID-19 vaccinations at HealthLinc are given by appointment only. Those interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine for themselves and their children can schedule by calling 1-888-580-1060.
“COVID-19 vaccines for this age group are safe, effective and the next step in protecting our community from this deadly virus,” says HealthLinc Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician, Dr. Carl Toren. “HealthLinc has vaccines available, and we want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”
Valparaiso resident and mom, Dr. Brooke McAfee Clements was one of the first to have her children, Blake, 7 and Gavin, 5 vaccinated at the HealthLinc Valparaiso clinic. “As a mother, I am so happy this day has finally come. Both my sons were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. I am grateful that we have a safe and effective vaccine for children ages 5-12 that can prevent them from being hospitalized or dying,” says McAfee Clements. “This vaccine allows me to end months of worrying about not only my children, but also the possibility of them spreading it to others. It is a major step in the right direction for our nation and I would like to thank all the doctors, nurses, medical professionals and volunteers who have made this day possible.”
For more information about HealthLinc and COVID-19 vaccinations, contact Jodie Wexelberg at jwexelberg@healthlincchc.org.