“This is a big step in our efforts to stop COVID-19,” states Beth Wrobel, HealthLinc CEO. “Too many of our children have contracted the virus and we now have a safe way to protect them. This is really important as winter approaches and kids will be spending more time indoors.”

“COVID-19 vaccines for this age group are safe, effective and the next step in protecting our community from this deadly virus,” says HealthLinc Chief Medical Officer and Pediatrician, Dr. Carl Toren. “HealthLinc has vaccines available, and we want to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated as soon as possible.”

