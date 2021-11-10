Stop the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center’s Auditorium to see their resident reptiles and amphibians eat their live Thanksgiving holiday meals on Wednesday, Nov. 21 from 2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

At this time pre-registration is not required for this program. Call the Nature Center with questions. 219-926-1390.

The Nature Center’s Current Hours are Wednesday – Sunday 10-4 p.m. CST

Their interpretive programs are designed to entertain and enrich folks of all ages.

Children under 12 must have an adult with them at programs.

All of their programs are free (unless otherwise noted) and open to the public after paying the park entrance fee.($7 in-state & $12 out-of-state)

Learn more by visiting: https://on.IN.gov/indianadunes