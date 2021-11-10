During the investigation of a serious violent felony, the Brown County Sheriff’s Department had a possible location of where a rifle was discarded along a 2-mile stretch of roadway. Indiana Conservation Officer K-9 moose and Bohbrink searched and cleared a good portion of the area. K-9 Moose, after cutting his ear, gave ICO K-9 Libby a chance on the second half of the suspected location. K-9 Libby, along with law enforcement personnel, located the firearm a short distance later, in an area that had not yet been searched. A great example of collaboration between agencies with some extra 4-legged help, which led to the discovery of important evidence in this case.