The American Red Cross is looking for individuals that want to make a career helping save lives! The Red Cross is hiring for the mobile phlebotomist team that helps operate blood drives in northwest Indiana communities. Paid training is provided, and no experience is required.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CST, the Red Cross will host a hiring event with walk-in interviews at the Merrillville office of the Red Cross, 791 83rd Ave, Merrillville, IN 46410. The position provides excellent benefits, stipends and shift/weekend differentials.

“As a phlebotomist, you can help save lives every day and be a part of the important mission of the Red Cross,” said Julie Brady, regional donor services executive. “Phlebotomists are critical to our mission of supplying 40% of the nation’s blood and can gain valuable career experience within the nation’s top humanitarian organization.”

Nationally, the Red Cross hosts approximately 500 blood drives each day to help treat new moms, premature babies, cancer patients and accident victims in need of lifesaving blood.

In Indiana, the Red Cross team collects more than 130,000 blood and platelet donations annually. Phlebotomists were an important part of this, collecting lifesaving blood donations from volunteer donors and working to ensure donors have the best experience possible.

Job seekers can learn more about this difference-making opportunity here. Please apply online. Walk ins are also accepted.

The Red Cross is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.