Marquette Catholic High School has officially opened its Veterans Day fundraiser. This year, we’re selling fleece jackets and stocking caps with all proceeds again to benefit Folds of Honor, a not-for-profit that distributes scholarships to spouses and children of fallen or disabled members.

Fleece jackets are $35 each and available in men’s and women’s sizes from XS-4XL. One-size-fits-all stocking caps cost $20 apiece. Marquette is offering a fleece and hat combination special for $50. Interested parties can pay via cash or check payable to Marquette Catholic High School. Current families can also charge their FACTS account.

https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSce1oLqNSK1rJMrhqRiMcklttr9YuUCjZVwDqR7SyE7_NBcxw/viewform

to place your order. Payment is due to the main office no later than Wednesday, December 1st.

Thanks to your generosity, Marquette was able to present Folds of Honor with a $1,350 check last year. It is our goal to surpass that total in 2021.