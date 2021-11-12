Michigan City High School (MCHS) conducted a ceremony honoring veterans on November 10th in the high school gym. It was done the day before Veterans Day because November 11th was a scheduled E Learning Day for the school. The ceremony was a modified military parade, featuring the MCHS band, choir and Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCROTC). The guest speaker was Northwest Indiana’s US Congressman

Frank Mrvan. Congressman Mrvan recognized the sacrifices of veterans, of how they put “service over self.” He also noted the performance of the band, choir and MCJROTC students as an example of the outstanding young men and women being educated at MCHS. Among the highlights of the event was the band playing the Armed Forces Medley, where veterans of their respective services were recognized when their service song was played. Another highlight was the choir singing the National Anthem and other patriotic songs. After echo taps, where those who died in the service of our country were remembered, the MCJROTC cadets marched in “pass and review” to conclude the ceremony.

The students who conducted the ceremony have no time to rest until the holiday break. The band and choir will be preparing for and performing in the One City One Sound holiday concert. Unfortunately, due to Covid concerns, the concert will be virtual. The MCJROTC cadets will host a military drill competition on Dec 4th at MCHS. JROTC schools from Illinois and Indiana will compete, with the judges being midshipmen from the University of Notre Dame.

Admission is free and is open to the public. The cadets will then compete the following Saturday at Portage High School.