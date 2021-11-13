The Food Bank of Northern Indiana will have a turkey distribution at the Salvation Army in Michigan City on Thursday, Nov. 18 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. CT.

Turkeys will be provided through the generosity of Beacon Health System Associates. The Salvation Army is located at 1201 S. Franklin Street. The distribution will provide 150 turkeys to 150 households. Turkeys are offered free of charge. First come, first served, while supplies last for those in need of food assistance. One turkey will be distributed per household. Distributions will be drive-thru. Please remain in your vehicle and open your trunk to receive items. An area will be available for self-loading if your trunk does not open.