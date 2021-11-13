Michigan City Wolves junior Andrew Oleksiuk hit an 18-yard field goal in double overtime to give Michigan City the 31-28 victory over Valparaiso Friday night at Ames Field in the 5A Regional 5 Championship. Racion Anderson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Wolves and sophomore Tyler Bush threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Treylen Simmons and the other to Omarion Hatch. City (9-3) advances to the Class 5A Semi State where they will host Zionsville, a 35-14 winner over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Friday night.