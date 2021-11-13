Michigan City Wolves junior Andrew Oleksiuk hit an 18-yard field goal in double overtime to give Michigan City the 31-28 victory over Valparaiso Friday night at Ames Field in the 5A Regional 5 Championship. Racion Anderson scored a pair of touchdowns for the Wolves and sophomore Tyler Bush threw for a pair of touchdowns, one to Treylen Simmons and the other to Omarion Hatch. City (9-3) advances to the Class 5A Semi State where they will host Zionsville, a 35-14 winner over Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger on Friday night.
This marks the Wolves’ third trip to Semi State in five years, but this will be the first ever football Semi State hosted in Michigan City.
Thank you Jennifer Winski Heath for the picture of the WOLVES