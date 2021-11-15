A juvenile has been arrested in connection with school threats displayed on social media, Michigan City Police announced Monday.

Police arrested the 14-year-old on Monday afternoon. The Investigative Division along with School Resource Officer Cpl. Combs were contacted and immediately responded to start processing this investigation. Interviews were conducted and information was gathered by Detectives regarding the social media post. MCPD Detectives were able to identify the source of the messages and probable cause was established to warrant an arrest. Police said Monday that detectives are continuing to investigate the incident and witnesses continue to be interviewed.

Michigan City Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact School Resource Officer Corporal Scott Combs at 219-873-2044 Ext 4312, or at scombs@emichigancity.com