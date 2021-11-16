The Valparaiso Police on Tuesday were notified of a potential school threat involving Thomas Jefferson Middle School during the evening hours of Monday.

The threat, which was made after school hours, was brought to the attention of police at approximately 9:00 p.m. Police say the student has been identified and will not be attending school, as the Valparaiso Community Schools and the Valparaiso Police Department work in conjunction to investigate the report. The threat appears to be an isolated statement directed from one student to another.

The Valparaiso Police and the Valparaiso Community Schools say they are confident that their schools are safe and take these types of incidents seriously. The incident remains under investigation at this time.