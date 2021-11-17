The Indiana State Police held an awards and recognition ceremony in Indianapolis this past Friday. The ceremony publicly recognized the achievements and accomplishments that often go without the proper recognition. Four troopers from the Lowell Post were honored for their efforts in serving the citizens of Indiana.

The 2020 Trooper of the District Award for the Lowell Post was presented to Trooper John Landowski. This award is given annually to a trooper at each district that personifies integrity, professionalism, and a well-rounded work ethic. Trooper Landowski was selected by his command staff for his dedication, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, and other services performed for the department beyond normal expectations. During 2020, Trooper Landowski had over 1000 traffic contacts, made 62 criminal arrests, covered 120 vehicle crashes and had over 600 police services. He is also a member of the Crash Reconstruction Team, Mobile Field Force Unit, Field Training Officer, Background Investigator and Certified Truck Inspector. Trooper Landowski is a five-year veteran of the Indiana State Police and patrols the Lowell district, primarily in Lake County.

Trooper William Stancy, a seven-year veteran of the department, was awarded the Lifesaving Award for his actions on June 12, 2020. On that morning, Stancy responded to a multiple vehicle crash on I-80/94 at the 4 mile-marker in Hammond. Stancy located a severely injured motorcyclist who had sustained a compound fracture to their leg. Stancy immediately applied his CAT (Combat Action Tourniquet) to the cyclist’s leg and continued to render first aid until the paramedics arrived. Trooper Stancy is to be commended for his extraordinary conduct in saving the life of a fellow human being.

Trooper Dennis Griffin and Trooper Israel Rosillo received the Indiana State Police Lowell District DUI Award for their commitment to removing impaired drivers from the Indiana roadways. In 2020, both Trooper Griffin and Trooper Rosillo led the Lowell Post with 110 impaired driving arrests each. These troopers were also recently recognized by District #1 for their O.W.I. enforcement efforts.

Trooper Alaa Hamed and Trooper Dennis Griffin were both awarded the Combat Action Award and Trooper Griffin received the Purple Heart Award for their actions on June 12, 2020. Troopers Hamed and Griffin were involved in a police action shooting that involved armed suspects from a carjacking that occurred in Jasper County. During a vehicle pursuit of the suspects, a suspect exited the stolen vehicle and immediately began to shoot at the troopers with a rifle. Trooper Hamed was able to return fire with a rifle, striking the suspect. During the exchange of gunfire, Trooper Griffin was struck by the suspect’s gunfire and Trooper Hamed’s police car was struck by the suspect’s gunfire. Trooper Griffin has made a full recovery from his injuries.