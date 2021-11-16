The Porter County Government Administration Center will be displaying purple now through Friday night to raise awareness of pulmonary hypertension (PH), a chronic, life-threatening lung disease marked by elevated blood pressure in the lungs.

Without treatment, PH patients live an average of 2.8 years past diagnosis. Multiple treatments are available for PH but it takes patients an average of nearly 3 years to be accurately diagnosed. This delay in diagnosis has not changed in the past twenty years. PH patients who are diagnosed earlier have a longer life-expectancy. Education can help with early diagnosis and funding for research can help find a cure.

For more information about PH, visit https://phassociation.org/ .