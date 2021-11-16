The Porter County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on 27-year-old Tyler Quentin Allen Redd. Redd is described as 6’01”, 180 lbs, has brown hair and brown eyes and has multiple tattoos on his face and body.

Redd is wanted for domestic battery by means of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, theft, and intimidation. He also has additional warrants for intimidation and failure to appear for possession of meth.

Police say Redd is known to frequent the hotels in both Lake and Porter County, and he has ties to several addresses in both counties as well, namely in Portage, Lake Station, and Gary. He has no known vehicle of his own, and is known to obtain rides from others or borrow their vehicles. He is considered armed and dangerous.

The Porter County Sheriff’s Office says anonymous tips can be texted or left via voicemail at 219-309-7760.