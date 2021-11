Portage Firefighter Local 3151 is teaming up with the Portage Kiwanis Club. Both are collecting new unwrapped toys now until Dec. 4.

The toys will be separated and delivered via the Toys for Tots Program Porter County.

Drop off Box Locations include:

Portage City Hall Main Lobby

6070 Central Ave.

Portage Fire Station 1

3401 Swanson Rd.

Portage Fire Station 2

6275 Old Porter Rd.

Portage Fire Station 3

6300 Central Ave.