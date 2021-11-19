Michigan City police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery.

Just before 6 a.m. Thursday morning, officers responded to 509 E US Hwy 20, for an unknown robbery in progress. Officers learned that an unknown subject, wearing a black coat, was armed with a handgun and approached an employee demanding money. The subject then fled the store on foot and headed south towards Pahs Road. An immediate search of the area was conducted, but officers were unable to locate the suspect. A witness was interviewed to gather more information about this incident and evidence was also collected during this investigation.

The Michigan City Police Department would ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident, has additional information, or has video surveillance / cell phone video of this incident, to contact Detective Mark Galetti at 219-874-3221 Ext. 1088 or at mgaletti@emichigancity.com. Michigan City Police remind the public that you can contact them via Facebook Messenger, through their crime tip hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous.