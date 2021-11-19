The Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana has issued a warning after several Northern Indiana consumers report receiving letters from Vanguard though they’ve never opened an account with the investment company.

One Fort Wayne resident claimed to have received a letter stating they had an open brokerage account, but the consumer has never done business with the company. Other consumers have reported incorrect personal information on letters they have received. Some consumers have received up to five letters with incorrect information.

BBB says that they reached out to Vanguard about the letters and the investment firm advises consumers to email fraud@vanguard.com to report any correspondence that looks suspicious.

If you spot a scam, whether you’ve lost money or not, report it to BBB’s Scam Tracker at BBB.org/ScamTracker and the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.