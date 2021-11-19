The Winter Lights Drive-Through at Sunset Hill Farm County Park in Porter County will open for the season on Saturday, and run through New Year’s Day.

The lights display is free to the public each night, with the lights and holiday music beginning around 4:30 p.m. and continuing through 10 p.m. The lights displays and holiday music come on around 4:30pm each day and goes until around 10pm. Enter through the main park entrance at Sunset Hill Farm County Park (775 Meridian Rd., Valparaiso)

There will be a Toys for Tots donation box on the first night of the drive-through, November 20.

More information can be found at portercountyparks.org