A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday morning when they were hit by a semi on I-94 in LaPorte County, Indiana State Police are reporting.

At around 7:16 a.m. Indiana State Police received a call from a trucking company advising that they believed one of their drivers had struck a pedestrian on I-94 in LaPorte County. The trucking company called initially, at approximately 6:28 a.m., reporting the driver had struck a deer and was waiting at a rest park in Michigan at the one-mile marker for a report.

Responding troopers located a pedestrian that was deceased near mile marker 45.5, eastbound. Preliminary investigation indicates that a Volvo semi was traveling eastbound in the right lane when the pedestrian was struck and killed. Police say the The pedestrian was dressed in dark clothing.

The right lane of I-94 was shut down for approximately an hour and a half for the crash investigation. The driver of the Volvo is cooperating with this investigation. Drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors with the driver of the Volvo.

Troopers continue to investigate to determine the reason the pedestrian was on the interstate and to identify the deceased pedestrian.