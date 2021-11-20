Healthcare Foundation of La Porte (HFL) recently awarded 10 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to seven La Porte County organizations at a celebration held in HFL’s new Conference & Learning Center in La Porte.

The AED grants, which total $18,451, will provide the opportunity for community members at the following organizations to offer life-saving measures in the event a person suffers sudden cardiac arrest.

Notre Dame Catholic School, Door Prairie Christian Preschool and Daycare, LaCrosse Public Library, Hanna United Methodist Church, Sacred Heart Food Pantry at St. Mary’s will all receive one AED. Holy Family Parish – St. Peter Church will receive 2 AEDs and Sacred Heart Apostolic School will receive three.

In addition to the AEDs, HFL grants AED storage cabinets and signage, with grantees selecting the cabinet and signage styles that best fit their needs.

More information about the AED Collaborative can be found at laportecountyems.com.