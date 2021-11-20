La Porte County Health Department updated COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinic Thanksgiving week hours are as follows:

COVID-19 testing clinic located at 302 Wabash ST in Michigan City

Monday Nov. 22 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 23 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 24 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday Nov. 25 closed

Friday Nov. 26 closed

Saturday Nov. 27 closed

COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Located At 1007 Lincolnway In La Porte

Monday Nov. 22 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Tuesday Nov. 23 8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wednesday Nov. 24 closed

Thursday Nov. 25 closed

Friday Nov. 26 closed

Saturday Nov. 27 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

As more sites are identified, information and locations will be provided. You can also visit www.ourshot.in.gov to locate additional vaccine sites throughout Indiana.

La Porte County is again designated as orange this week. The table below shows La Porte County’s daily COVID-19 positive cases for the past 7 days.

November 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

COVID cases 63 50 45 52 60 70 76

Total positive cases for La Porte County: 16,587

Total La Porte County COVID Deaths: 263 (3 reported this week)

La Porte County COVID-19 Testing Site Locations

Michigan City locations:

CVS

Location: 901 N Karwick Rd, Michigan City

Location Availability: Appointment Required.

Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to schedule.

Cost: Free

Test: Diagnostic Lab

Franciscan Express Care

Location: 4111 Franklin St, Michigan City

Location Availability: Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Other Notes: Offering COVID testing with an urgent care visit.

Franciscan Health

Location: 3500 Franciscan Way, Door A, Michigan City

Location Availability: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Saturday-Sunday 7 a.m.-Noon

Cost: Free with insurance

Test: Diagnostic Lab

Other Notes: Must have an appointment and a physician order.

Health Linc

Location: 710 Franklin St #200, Michigan City

Location Availability: Monday & Friday 9 a.m. -noon, Wednesday 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: Free with Insurance

Test: Rapid and Diagnostic Lab

Other Notes: Must have an appointment. Call 888-588-1060 to schedule

La Porte County Health Department

Location: 302 W 8th St, Michigan City

Location Availability: Monday, Wednesday and Friday 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Test: Diagnostic Lab & Rapid testing available if medical criteria is met per IDOH

Other Notes: To secure an appointment preregister at scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov

Walk-in appointments will be determined by schedule availability. Please be aware; Any child under the age of 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them in order to be administered a COVID-19 test.

Walgreens

Locations: 1816 South Franklin St and 101 W US HWY 20, Michigan City

Location Availability: Appointment Required. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/ to schedule.

Cost: Free Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing

Test: Rapid Diagnostic

La Porte locations:

CVS

Location: 1407 Lincolnway, La Porte

Location Availability: Appointment Required.

Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to schedule.

Cost: Free

Test: Diagnostic Lab

Gravity-IDOH

Location: 1460 W SR 2, La Porte (Rural King parking lot in front of old Al’s)

Location Availability: Friday and Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., weather dependent

Costs: Free

Test: PCR, results available next day by 5 p.m.

Other Notes: Drive -thru, No appointment needed.

Beginning Tuesday 11/23/21-Gravity Testing site will be moving indoors to 809 Washington St. This location was the former LEAP building (train depot) located behind the county annex.

Location Availability: Tuesday-Saturday, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. (begins on Nov. 23)

Costs: Free

Test: PCR, results available next day by 5 p.m.

Other Notes: No appointment needed.

Health Linc

Location: 400 Teegarden ST

Location Availability: call for appointment

Other Notes: Appointment Required. Call 219-326-0043

Northwest Health Urgent Care

Location: 401 Newporte BLVD

Location Availability: Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Visit https://www.nwhealthlaporte.com

Other Notes: Offering COVID testing with an urgent care visit.

Walgreens

Location: 1302 W SR 2, La Porte

Location Availability: Appointment Required. Visit https://www.walgreens.com/ to schedule.

Cost: Free Drive-Thru Covid-19 Testing

Test: Rapid Diagnostic

New Carlisle locations:

CVS

Location: 8989 E US 20, New Carlisle

Location Availability: Appointment Required.

Visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing to schedule.

Cost: Free

Test: Diagnostic Lab

To locate additional testing sites throughout Indiana, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov.

Booster shot information:

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration expanded its Emergency Use Authorization to include Pfizer and Moderna boosters, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued recommendations.

The single booster dose can be administered at least six months after completion of the second dose and applies only to fully vaccinated individuals who previously received both doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

– People age 65 years and older and adults 50-64 years with underlying medical conditions should get a booster shot. The risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age, and can also increase for adults of any age with underlying medical conditions.

– Residents age 18 years of older of long-term care settings should get a booster shot because residents in long-term care settings live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions, they are at increased risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

– People ages 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions may get a booster shot vaccine based on their individual benefits and risks.

– People age 18–64 years at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of an occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot based on their individual benefits and risks.

La Porte County Health Department Vaccine clinic is located at 1007 Lincolnway in La Porte at the old La Porte Hospital Lobby. Starting the week of 9/20/21, clinic hours will be Monday, Wednesday, and Friday 8am-6pm and Saturday 8am-3pm. No appointment required. If you would like to schedule an appointment you can do so at www.ourshot.in.gov, call 211, or call 219-326-6808 ext 7101.

To locate additional vaccine clinics, visit www.ourshot.in.gov or call 211. Visit www.ourshotlpc.com for even more information, videos, and locations for COVID-19 vaccinations and testing.