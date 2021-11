La Porte Police announced Friday that items were recovered during an arrest on Nov. 11.

The items are believed to be stolen from vehicles that were parked at or near Walmart in La Porte on Nov. 11, before noon.

Police say if you have any property missing from your vehicle and it was parked at or near Walmart at that time, to contact Sergeant Matthew Drangmeister at 219-362-9446 x 209 to describe your property to see if LPPD has it. They ask to not describe the stolen property on Facebook.