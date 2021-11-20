Michigan City Fire Department responded to a call for a structure fire this past Thursday in the 4000 block of Michigan Boulevard with possible entrapment.

Engine 3 was first to arrive on the scene with smoke coming from the two-story structure. Engine 3 went to work assessing the scene and making entry from the front of the structure. The fire was discovered on the main level of the structure and quickly put out by the engine crews on scene. The fire department says it was discovered that there were no working smoke detectors in the structure to help with early warning and prevention of this incident. One victim was located outside the home and flown by helicopter from the scene. The fire was under investigation with assistance from the State Fire Marshall office, as of Friday.

The Michigan City Fire Department is emphasizing how important smoke detectors are to any household, business, or enclosed structure of any kind to help in giving residents early warning and prevention to a fire related incident. Anyone in the area that is in need of a smoke detector or has any questions related to smoke alarms and fire prevention, are asked to contact the Michigan City Fire Department.