While most Michigan City High School (MCHS) students were sleeping off the tough semi-state playoff football loss to Zionsville and starting their Thanksgiving break, the cadets of the MCHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) were up early on Saturday morning, November 20th, to assist Michigan City chapter of the Marine Corps League with the Salvation Army’s bell-ringing campaign. “Our cadets realize how many people the Salvation Army helps throughout LaPorte County, to include many MCHS students,” said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “These are the same cadets who are at the school daily at 5:45 am for military drill team practice. They also worked the football playoff game the previous night. They are truly unselfish kids.” Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, said that this dedication to the school and community was typical of the cadets. “I am impressed with the work ethic that our cadets show in the classroom, on the drill deck, and supporting our community.”

MCHS will be hosting a military drill meet on December 4th in the school gym. It is free and open to the public, Schools from throughout Indiana and Illinois will compete, with the judges coming from the University of Notre Dame ROTC. This meet is a precursor to the MJROTC Regional competition to be held at Purdue University in West Lafayette. The winner of that meet will be fully funded by the Marine Corps to compete in the National Championship meet in Daytona Beach, FL. This, like all MCJROTC activities, are done at no cost to the student.