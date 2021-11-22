Franciscan Alliance recently earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified LEVEL EIGHT (out of 10) from The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

“Franciscan has invested significant amounts of resources, both capital and skilled staffing, to ensure that our information systems ably support quality healthcare throughout our enterprise,” said Charles Wagner, corporate vice president for Information Services/CIO. “Even through the challenges of the last 18 months, our IS teams made remarkable advancements in tech utilization. The CHIME recognition confirms that commitment.”

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

Franciscan has completed many critical projects during the pandemic period. The healthcare system: