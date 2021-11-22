Franciscan Alliance recently earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified LEVEL EIGHT (out of 10) from The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME). The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.
“Franciscan has invested significant amounts of resources, both capital and skilled staffing, to ensure that our information systems ably support quality healthcare throughout our enterprise,” said Charles Wagner, corporate vice president for Information Services/CIO. “Even through the challenges of the last 18 months, our IS teams made remarkable advancements in tech utilization. The CHIME recognition confirms that commitment.”
“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”
Franciscan has completed many critical projects during the pandemic period. The healthcare system:
- Enabled and supported the move of 6,000+ staff to a remote work setting.
- Used technology to enable 13 remote COVID testing and triage stations/sites.
- Provided telepresence services for patients and their families who could not visit in the hospital setting. Leveraged the same platform for virtual rounding for acute/long term care/rehab physician support.
- Completed two consolidated Epic healthcare software system releases leveraging remote/virtual staffing, while establishing a virtual command center using Teams as the collaboration platform.
- Enabled and supported an increase in virtual visits, from a very small number per week to greater than 1,500 visits per day within 30 days.
- Completed an enterprise-wide implementation of Imprivata’s simplified sign-on product, 13 hospitals and 300+ ambulatory locations, servicing more than 16 million logins over the first 3 months of productive use.
- Created multiple data/analytic-based dashboards in support of internal and external COVID reporting as well as other operational support, meeting all Federal and State reporting requirements.
- Implemented an enterprise-wide Patient Engagement Center, with Online Appointment search.