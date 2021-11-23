Detectives with the Indiana State Police Criminal Investigation Division and the Chesterton Police Department Monday afternoon formally filed charges that stemmed from a weekend pursuit that resulted in the serious injuries sustained by Porter Police Corporal Scott Cornelison.

Twenty-nine-year-old Samuel A. Kuhl from Kalamazoo, Mich. has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, carrying a handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement,, resisting law enforcement and false informing

Twenty-five-year-old Aries E. Atlas from Kalamazoo, Mich. has been charged with two counts of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, resisting law enforcement, reckless driving and operator never licensed-prior conviction.

Police say detectives have since determined this case did not involve a kidnapping, as what was originally reported to dispatch and the troopers who stopped the vehicle. Therefore, kidnapping charges were not warranted in this case, according to police. Troopers believed that criminal activity was afoot at the time of the traffic stop due to the information given to them at that time, according to police.