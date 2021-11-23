With Thanksgiving right around the corner, many Americans are beginning to mark the start of a busy holiday season. This year, the American Red Cross is heading into the holidays with its lowest blood supply in more than a decade at this time of year and asks those who are eligible to give blood to help ensure patients can enjoy all this season has to offer.

As a thank-you, all those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a private screening of the epic new film The Matrix Resurrections for the winner and 50 of their guests. Plus, those who come to give Nov. 29-Dec. 16 will also get a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card by email, thanks to Amazon. (Terms apply, additional details can be found at RedCrossBlood.org/matrix.)

Those who share the warmth and make a blood donation part of their Thanksgiving plans Nov. 24-28 will receive an exclusive pair of Red Cross holiday socks, while supplies last.

Find blood drive locations on the Red Cross website.