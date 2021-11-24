The Michigan City Parks and Recreation Department is currently writing their 5-year Master Plan (2022-2026). Public input is vital to the planning process to know the wants and needs of the community to be able to successfully plan for the future development of parks and programming. The 1st draft of the Master Plan will be presented at the December 1, 2021 Park Board meeting at 5 pm in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd, Michigan City, IN. A public input session will follow the presentation. The plan will be available for final public review and comment on www.emichigancity.com or at the Park Office from December 2, 2021 through December 14, 2021. For more information, please contact Assistant Superintendent Shannon Eason at (219) 873-1506 or by email at season@emichigancity.com.