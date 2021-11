The City of Valparaiso is reminding residents that due to the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday’s trash and recycle will be picked up on Friday, Nov. 26 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Valparaiso City Services offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26, resuming regular hours on Monday, Nov. 29.

You may call 1-844-296-6810 in the event of an emergency.