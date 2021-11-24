Eighth-grade students from Michigan City and beyond are invited to attend Michigan City High School’s annual Wolf Pack Roundup.

This informational session will be held on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 5:00 p.m. at Michigan City High School, 8466 W. Pahs Road. Wolf Pack Roundup is an opportunity for students and their families to take a tour, meet school counselors and administrators; hear more about classes, extracurriculars, dual credit, and much more.

The event will also feature an Athletics Open House so that students can meet coaches and learn more about playing sports in high school.

The Roundup is open to families of all current eighth-grade students – those who attend Michigan City Area Schools, as well as students who may be attending private or charter schools, or homeschooled students.

Prospective MCHS students can learn about the “four schools within a school” including the Honors College, Early College, Core Academy, and P.A.C.K. Academy, which allow students to

follow a high school path suited to their individual needs. Students and their parents can also learn about how MCHS is looking ahead to post-secondary years through the “Michigan City Promise” scholarship, dual credits, and AP credits.

More information about Michigan City High School and all it has to offer is available by visiting www.mcas.k12.in.us/MCHS, or by calling the MCHS School Counseling Department Chair Danielle Reed at (219) 873-2044.