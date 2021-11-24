The day before Thanksgiving is typically the largest traffic volume day of the year, the Indiana State Police-Lowell Post says.

The Indiana State Police and the Indiana Department of Transportation: Northwest are encouraging everyone to use extra caution while traveling to your Thanksgiving Day destinations. State police will have extra patrols out to assist motorists and if needed, stop those who choose to drive in a dangerous manner.

Indiana State Police emphasized to the public to wear seat belts, don’t tailgate, drive the speed limit and be patient.