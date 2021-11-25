The Valparaiso Police Department and the Porter County Sheriff’s Office have partnered together and invite the public to a ‘Cover the Cruiser’ event benefiting Indiana Special Olympics on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

They will be on the south side of the Valparaiso Courthouse on Indiana Avenue. By making a donation, (cash or via QR code), participants will receive an icon to personalize and tape to one of the two cruisers. All proceeds go to support Special Olympics sports, health, and community programs right here in Indiana.

Special Olympics Indiana has grown to more than 18,000 athletes and unified partners with the support of more than 10,000 coaches and volunteers, according to the organization’s website. The organization provides year round sports training and athletic competition in more than 20 Olympic-type sports for children and adults at no cost to the participants.

Those who have any questions may reach out to jhall@valpopd.com or pio@porterco-ps.org.