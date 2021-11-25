The Town of Chesterton has announced the annual snow parking ban on designated streets downtown will take effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1.

According to the Town of Chesterton Facebook page, the ban prohibits parking on select streets in the Downtown between 12 and 8 a.m. during or after snows of two inches or more on:

-South Calumet Road between Porter Ave. and the Norfolk Southern grade-crossing.

*Broadway between South Calumet Road and Sixth Street.

-Second and Third streets between Broadway and West Indiana Ave.

The town says signage will be posted on the affected streets.