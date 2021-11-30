The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is teaming up with Northwest Indiana Community Action and St. Agnes Adult Day Center to host a special program for dementia caregivers experiencing additional stress due to the holiday season. The program will be held Saturday, Dec. 11 from 9 – 11 a.m. CT at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso.

“The holidays are meant to be a joyous time of year, but they can also be stressful. That is especially true for dementia caregivers,” said Julie Collins, Northwest Indiana program manager, Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter. “It can be easy for caregivers to put themselves last, but as the saying goes, you can’t pour from an empty cup. One of the best things caregivers can do for both themselves and their loved one is to manage their stress.”

The program will include a panel discussion on strategies to cope with stress during the holiday season. There will also be information on common dementia-related behaviors and how to respond to them. Breakfast and a small gift will be provided.

The health and safety of our staff, volunteers and constituents is our top priority. In keeping with the latest CDC guidelines, program facilitators and attendees will be required to wear masks, regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided for those who need them.