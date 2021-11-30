The Valparaiso Police Department would like to announce the recent retirement of Captain Dave Richardson and the appointment of Andrew McIntyre as the Captain of Investigations.

Captain Dave Richardson has served the City of Valparaiso for 25 years, accepting his first appointment as a Probationary Patrolman on November 18, 1996. Dave attained his first promotion, to Sergeant in 2005 and was again promoted in 2010, to Lieutenant. During his career, Dave remained a valuable member of the Patrol Division, heading the largest division of the department since August 19, 2017. Dave served many roles within the Valparaiso Police Department, including as an Emergency Response Team Operator, Field Training Officer, and Instructor. Dave further obtained numerous certifications and was awarded numerous commendations for his service. With Dave’s departure, Current Captain, Brian McDonald, will assume the Captain of Patrol responsibilities.

Captain Andrew McIntyre is a 2009 graduate of the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from Indiana University, attended the Public Service Leadership Institute, and completed Police Staff and Command through Northwestern University in 2019. Captain McIntyre has been a member of the Valparaiso Police Department since August 1, 2009, having served as an investigator with the Porter County Multi-Enforcement Group and with the department for over seven years. Captain McIntyre has also served as a Sergeant within the Patrol and Investigations Divisions prior to his appointment.

Thank you, Dave, for your dedication and years of service to the City of Valparaiso. Congratulations Captain McIntyre on your new assignment!