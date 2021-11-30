ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. – The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says after reviewing the circumstances and evidence in the March 12, 2021, death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle and consulting with the decedent’s family, the St. Joseph Prosecutor’s Office Monday filed a petition to waive the juvenile defendant to adult court.

The 15-year-old juvenile, who was 14 at the time of Ross’s death, is charged with acts that would be murder and a Level 3 felony if committed by an adult. A hearing on the petition has yet to be scheduled.