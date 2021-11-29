The Michigan City High School Student Council is once again coordinating a “drive through” collection of non-perishable food items at Ames Field. The food drive will take place Saturday, December 11 from 9am to noon.

The community is encouraged to help by “driving through” the Ames Field parking lot with a donation. All items collected will go to The Salvation Army of Michigan City food pantry. Every year, right before the holidays, the high school – along with Michigan City Area Schools elementary and middle schools – participate in a districtwide food drive that benefits The Salvation Army. For several years running, the drive has generated more than 2 tons of canned goods and other non-perishable items for those in need.

“Over these past two years during the pandemic, we’ve seen the community really step up and take care of each other – and we wanted to be part of giving back,” said MCHS Student Council President Alyssa Shaia. “This is why we are continuing the tradition of hosting this food drive, at a time when people need it most.”

The December 11th food collection will take place in a drive-through format, in the parking lot of Ames Field, 2501 Franklin Street. Students and staff volunteers will be on hand to collect items from those driving through. Monetary donations for The Salvation Army also will be accepted at the event.

As in the past, this collection drive will have an element of competition, as well. All MCAS schools will be competing to claim a traveling trophy to display over the next year to show for their efforts. Food will be weighed and credited to the donor’s Michigan City school of choice.

The school collecting the most food (based on weight, adjusted for school size) will get the coveted trophy.