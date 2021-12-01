The annual Love Lights Tree Blessing scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 5, at Franciscan Health Michigan City has been canceled due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the community.

The annual event allows community members to honor loved ones during the holiday season. Families make $3 donations, which benefit Franciscan Health Michigan City’s mission and community outreach activities.

All names that have been submitted will still be published in The LaPorte County Herald-Dispatch and remembered in prayer.