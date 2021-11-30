Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) announced their last First Friday event of 2021 on Dec. 3, 2021 from 4 – 7 p.m.. Enjoy the Fall/Winter exhibition Nature Now, shop the Holiday Artisan Market and have a snack while enjoying some holiday cheer.

LCA is proud to showcase the talents of the Krueger Middle School 7/8 Chorus led by director, Shirley Allen at 5:45 p.m. as part of the First Friday celebration. The chorus will present a variety of holiday music – don’t miss it.

A special trunk show of wearable art by Rita Cochran will also be featured. Rita’s wearable art collection is made from recycled materials and includes women’s dresses, skirts, vests and accessories. In addition, she creates sweaters, hats, and ponchos for children. Rita also crafts unique pillows, tote bags, purses and stuffed cashmere toys.

The Holiday Artisan Market, featuring fine hand crafts and artwork by a variety of artists, will continue through Jan. 9, 2022.

The Fall/Winter exhibition Nature Now will be on display through Feb. 25, 2022.

LCA galleries are free to the public and open six days per week. Contact LCA to arrange a private, small group tour at 219.874.4900.

Gallery Shop hours are weekdays 10 – 5 (closed Tuesdays), weekends 11 – 4.

LCA will be closed on the following holiday dates:

Dec.24-25 (Christmas), Jan. 1.